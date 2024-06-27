China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.98

Shares of China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.98 and last traded at $44.98, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.40.

China Resources Power Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.69.

China Resources Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $1.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This is a positive change from China Resources Power’s previous dividend of $0.91.

About China Resources Power

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power plants, hydro-electric power plants, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

