China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 66.1% from the May 31st total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHNR
China Natural Resources Stock Performance
China Natural Resources Company Profile
China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Natural Resources
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.