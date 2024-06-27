China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 66.1% from the May 31st total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

China Natural Resources Stock Performance

China Natural Resources Company Profile

Shares of CHNR stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,113. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18. China Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $8.85.

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

Featured Stories

