China Merchants Port (OTCMKTS:CMHHY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.76

Shares of China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CMHHY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.76 and last traded at $14.76, with a volume of 221 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

China Merchants Port Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.12.

China Merchants Port Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a $0.5644 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. This is a positive change from China Merchants Port’s previous dividend of $0.54.

About China Merchants Port

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a port operator in Mainland China, Brazil, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through Ports Operation, Bonded Logistics Operation, and Other Operations segments. It engages in the container, and bulk and general cargo terminal operation; logistic park operation, ports transportation, and airport cargo handling; and property development, holding, and investment activities.

