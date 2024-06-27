Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Mosley Wealth Management

Mosley Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 3.1% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $203,000. Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 25,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.2% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $156.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,355,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,039,327. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.52. The company has a market capitalization of $287.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $171.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.