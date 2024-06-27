Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Now Covered by KeyCorp

Analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHK. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.67.

Shares of CHK traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $82.32. 403,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,894,887. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.52. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $72.84 and a one year high of $93.58.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 4.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,852,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,311,000 after buying an additional 257,880 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 233.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,059,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338,963 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,317,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,221,000 after purchasing an additional 213,235 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,599,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,900,000 after purchasing an additional 307,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,958,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,723,000 after purchasing an additional 265,853 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

