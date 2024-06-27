Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

LNG has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $198.64.

LNG stock opened at $171.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Cheniere Energy has a twelve month low of $146.58 and a twelve month high of $183.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.94.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.89 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

