Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,372 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in American International Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,770,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,829,930,000 after purchasing an additional 176,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $746,005,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,245,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $558,646,000 after purchasing an additional 300,712 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in American International Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,786,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,065,000 after purchasing an additional 290,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in American International Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,395,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,800,000 after purchasing an additional 32,065 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $876,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 294,203,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,590,746,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AIG stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $74.49. 6,639,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,102,196. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.40 and a 12 month high of $80.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. American International Group’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

AIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

