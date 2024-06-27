Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Purchases 451 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.6% in the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.7% in the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.4% in the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 26,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,553,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 230.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $480.37. The stock had a trading volume of 22,075,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,237,059. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $486.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $451.31 and its 200 day moving average is $435.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

