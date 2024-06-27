Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Invests $409,000 in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

ACGL stock traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.77. 1,370,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,726,149. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $70.53 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.