Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Has $4.15 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.1% of Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in Bank of America by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 26,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 58,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.00. 44,306,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,931,496. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $40.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.95.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

