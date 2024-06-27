Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.3% during the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 12,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 30,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 46.6% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $391.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,492,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,023. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $323.21 and a fifty-two week high of $400.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $388.54 and its 200-day moving average is $385.17.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

