Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Buys 277 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,919,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,162,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,034 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251,371 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,643,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,119 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,429,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $839,259,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.39. 2,335,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,336,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $140.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.14 and its 200-day moving average is $132.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.29.

Insider Activity

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 350,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at $565,442.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 350,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at $565,442.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $8,011,417.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,893,392.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,234 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,823. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

