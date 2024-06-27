Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,319 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,132 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $1,767,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in eBay by 604.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 630,956 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,522,000 after purchasing an additional 541,384 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $955,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,766,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $111,690.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,558 shares of company stock worth $3,001,254 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Stock Down 0.5 %

EBAY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.69. 3,473,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,039,827. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $55.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on eBay

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.