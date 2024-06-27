Chartwell Retirement Residences Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Trading Up 1.7 %

TSE:CSH.UN traded up C$0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$12.80. The stock had a trading volume of 496,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,784. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a one year low of C$9.06 and a one year high of C$12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.11, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of C$3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.95 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSH.UN shares. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.40.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

