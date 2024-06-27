Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 94,633 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 248,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Charlotte’s Web Trading Up 18.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.18.

About Charlotte’s Web

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc is involved in the farming, manufacture, marketing, and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, ReCreate, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.

