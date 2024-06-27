CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 100 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,792 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Citigroup raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Target from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.61.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.13. 2,446,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,890,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.11. The company has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

