CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $704,000 Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Block by 843.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQ traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.28. 3,641,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,302,110. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 82.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.23 and its 200 day moving average is $71.69. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $87.52.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $42,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,323 shares in the company, valued at $5,790,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $42,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,323 shares in the company, valued at $5,790,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total transaction of $328,762.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,231,257.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,739 shares of company stock worth $18,584,747. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.13.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

