CFM Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 11.2% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,650.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $203,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 60,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $1.78 on Wednesday, reaching $106.09. 2,500,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,675,113. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $116.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.76.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

