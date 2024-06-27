CFM Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 30,405 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 217.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,387 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,405 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,674,652,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $568,419,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 15,371.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,511,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $553,545,000 after buying an additional 3,488,530 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,235,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,190,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Walmart by 14,035.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,274,428 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $200,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.30. The stock had a trading volume of 14,166,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,122,811. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $69.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.56 and its 200 day moving average is $59.05.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $82,637,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 640,532,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,345,610,913.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,480,846 shares of company stock worth $949,751,461. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMT. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.97.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

