Centuria Capital Group Plans Final Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:CNI)

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2024

Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNIGet Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, June 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th.

Centuria Capital Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.02, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

About Centuria Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Centuria Capital Group, an investment manager, markets and manages investment products primarily in Australia. It operates through Property Funds Management, Co- Investments, Developments, Property and Development Finance, Investment Bonds Management, and Corporate segments. The Property Funds Management segment manages listed and unlisted property funds.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI)

Receive News & Ratings for Centuria Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centuria Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.