Centuria Capital Group Plans Final Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:CNI)

Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, June 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.02, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Centuria Capital Group, an investment manager, markets and manages investment products primarily in Australia. It operates through Property Funds Management, Co- Investments, Developments, Property and Development Finance, Investment Bonds Management, and Corporate segments. The Property Funds Management segment manages listed and unlisted property funds.

