Cencora (NYSE:COR) Shares Gap Down to $237.28

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $237.28, but opened at $229.00. Cencora shares last traded at $229.90, with a volume of 153,804 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.90.

Get Cencora alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cencora

Cencora Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.67.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $13,532,720.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,412 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,017.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,956,675 shares of company stock valued at $422,352,056 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cencora

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter valued at $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter valued at $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.