Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Plans Dividend of $0.09

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0899 per share on Thursday, July 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th.
Cementos Argos Stock Performance
Shares of Cementos Argos stock remained flat at $9.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.43. Cementos Argos has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $12.61.
Cementos Argos Company Profile
