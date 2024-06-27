Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Plans Dividend of $0.09

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0899 per share on Thursday, July 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th.

Cementos Argos Stock Performance

Shares of Cementos Argos stock remained flat at $9.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.43. Cementos Argos has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $12.61.

Cementos Argos Company Profile

Cementos Argos SA offers cement, concrete, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and hydrated lime products in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. The company also engages in the reinsurance; property management; transport; and seaports operation businesses. In addition, it exports its products.

