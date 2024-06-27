Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Price Up 0%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.78 and last traded at $56.58. 1,135,330 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 4,999,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CELH has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial started coverage on Celsius in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Celsius from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Europe raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celsius presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.82.

Get Celsius alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CELH

Celsius Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.08.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celsius news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,489,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,169,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,463,910.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,489,455.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,169,726.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock valued at $107,920,209. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Celsius by 12.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 1,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Celsius by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.