Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Equities researchers at Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Celsius from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Celsius in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Celsius from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.82.

Celsius Price Performance

CELH stock opened at $56.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Celsius will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celsius news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 1,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $138,263.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,948.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,463,910.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 1,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $138,263.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,948.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock valued at $107,920,209. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Celsius by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,313,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,737,000 after buying an additional 2,567,290 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 50.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,966,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,217 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Celsius by 212.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,598 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Celsius by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Celsius by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,802,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,365,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Articles

