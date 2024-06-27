Celer Network Price Reaches $0.0160 on Exchanges (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. One Celer Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Celer Network has a market cap of $123.96 million and $1.81 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Celer Network has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Celer Network

Celer Network’s genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,743,424,107 tokens. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

