CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Shares of CCA Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAWW – Get Free Report) traded down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.85. 52,110 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 401% from the average session volume of 10,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

CCA Industries Stock Up 9.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 0.98.

CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter. CCA Industries had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%.

About CCA Industries

CCA Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes health and beauty aid products in the United States and internationally. It offers oral health-care products under the Plus+White brand; skin-care products under the Sudden Change and Porcelana brand names; nail treatments under the brand name of Nutra Nail; medicated topical and shave gels under the Bikini Zone brand; depilatories under the Hair Off brand and; perfumes under the brand name of Sunset Cafe.

