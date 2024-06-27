CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services Price Performance

CBFV stock opened at $21.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.68. The company has a market capitalization of $111.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. CB Financial Services has a 12 month low of $19.96 and a 12 month high of $27.02.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CB Financial Services

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CB Financial Services stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 326,985 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 6.39% of CB Financial Services worth $7,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CB Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.