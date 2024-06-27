Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) Earns Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RNAC. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cartesian Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of Cartesian Therapeutics stock opened at $24.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day moving average is $22.37. Cartesian Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $42.60.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter. Cartesian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.21% and a negative net margin of 983.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cartesian Therapeutics will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNAC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $430,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

