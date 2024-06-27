Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 30.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CCL. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

CCL stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $18.42. 21,992,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,332,254. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $19.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 5,317.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 110,187 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 72.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 246,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 103,501 shares during the period. Tactive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

