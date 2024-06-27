CareTrust REIT, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:CTRE)

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

CareTrust REIT has raised its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years. CareTrust REIT has a payout ratio of 100.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect CareTrust REIT to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.4%.

NASDAQ:CTRE traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.87. 24,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.80 and a quick ratio of 12.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.06. CareTrust REIT has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.56.

CTRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

