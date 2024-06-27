Cardinal Capital Management Purchases 7,001 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:WBS traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $41.46. 1,159,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,698. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day moving average of $47.18. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $36.36 and a 52-week high of $53.39.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

In related news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $102,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

