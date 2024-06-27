Cardinal Capital Management Purchases 2,572 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises about 1.5% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $365,420,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 117.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,669,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,185,000 after acquiring an additional 903,307 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 19,062.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 555,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,261,000 after acquiring an additional 552,992 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $91,178,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,877,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,875,434,000 after acquiring an additional 387,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,528.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,528.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $239.55. The company had a trading volume of 683,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,734. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.82. The firm has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.72 and a 52-week high of $245.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $232.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays raised shares of Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.56.

View Our Latest Report on ECL

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.