Cardinal Capital Management Purchases 1,379 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,419 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in SAP were worth $5,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in SAP by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,947,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,537,251,000 after acquiring an additional 746,386 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP by 213.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,420,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,507,000 after purchasing an additional 966,450 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,987,000 after purchasing an additional 26,031 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 897,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,056,000 after purchasing an additional 31,675 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SAP by 4.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 812,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,012,000 after buying an additional 31,502 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SAP from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

SAP Price Performance

SAP stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $200.75. 763,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,155. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $201.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.87.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). SAP had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $2.3852 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Stories

