Cardinal Capital Management Increases Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,228 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $6,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 42,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,695,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at $14,695,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 2,732 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $207,386.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,458 shares of company stock worth $7,747,114. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.60. 5,695,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.29 and a 200 day moving average of $70.12. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $92.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

