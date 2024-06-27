Cardinal Capital Management Increases Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,775 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in F5 were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of F5 by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,912 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 518 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,457 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target (down from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

FFIV traded up $1.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $171.20. The company had a trading volume of 396,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,390. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.08 and a 200-day moving average of $179.46. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.16 and a 1-year high of $199.49.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. F5 had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,608 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.85, for a total transaction of $273,832.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,801 shares in the company, valued at $23,002,118.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,766 shares of company stock worth $2,016,700 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

