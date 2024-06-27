Cardinal Capital Management Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 10.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total transaction of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,282,953.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CRL traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $207.35. 292,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,876. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.66. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.65 and a twelve month high of $275.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.40.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.