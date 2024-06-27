Cardinal Capital Management Has $11.18 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up 1.8% of Cardinal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $11,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

DE traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $376.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,677,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $386.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.01. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $353.15 and a 12-month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.14.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

