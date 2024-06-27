Cardinal Capital Management Acquires 284 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.2% of Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $749,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,118,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.00, for a total transaction of $802,872.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total transaction of $22,355,820.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,179,964.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.00, for a total transaction of $802,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,971 shares of company stock valued at $61,217,654 over the last ninety days. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,152.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,015.91.

REGN traded down $18.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,050.86. 502,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,991. The company has a market cap of $115.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.80 and a 12-month high of $1,081.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $978.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $948.28.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

