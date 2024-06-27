Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Price Target to $2.70

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $3.25 to $2.70 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.72% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC raised BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on BlackBerry from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.45.

Shares of NYSE:BB traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.53. 25,702,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,651,891. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $5.75.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.05 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 113.1% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 291,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 154,632 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 9.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 485,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 39,978 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,134,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter worth about $2,016,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,224,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,000 after purchasing an additional 534,772 shares during the period. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

