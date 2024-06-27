Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Hits New 12-Month High at $124.41

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $124.41 and last traded at $124.41, with a volume of 80601 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CAMT shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Camtek from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Camtek from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Camtek from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Camtek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camtek has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.63.

Get Camtek alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CAMT

Camtek Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Camtek had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $97.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.75 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Camtek by 574.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in Camtek by 1,436.2% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Camtek in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Camtek by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Camtek by 431.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

(Get Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.