Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Plans $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Camden National has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years. Camden National has a dividend payout ratio of 50.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Camden National to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.3%.

Camden National stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,279. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.82 and a 200 day moving average of $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $463.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.75. Camden National has a one year low of $26.52 and a one year high of $39.70.

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Camden National had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Camden National will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

