Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CLMT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.86 and a beta of 1.88. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $19.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.02.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Gregory J. Morical sold 11,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $167,109.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 454,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after buying an additional 128,693 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 54,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 14,770 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

