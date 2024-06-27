Cairn Investment Group Inc. Takes Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 163,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,185,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises about 3.0% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Theory Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 122,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,837 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 69,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,675,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA GDX traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.26. 4,248,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,687,551. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $37.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

