Cairn Investment Group Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sykon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Shares of GBIL stock remained flat at $100.03 on Thursday. 56,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,313. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.93. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.64 and a 1 year high of $100.89.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

