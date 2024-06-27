Cairn Investment Group Inc. Invests $2.29 Million in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,000. Cencora accounts for 1.3% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cencora during the fourth quarter worth about $4,212,508,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,339,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $45,692,000. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV bought a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $37,371,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cencora in the first quarter worth $32,609,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total value of $5,853,984.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,189.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock valued at $422,352,056 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.90.

Shares of Cencora stock traded down $12.65 on Thursday, hitting $224.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,059. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.58 and a 200 day moving average of $227.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.48. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.65 and a twelve month high of $246.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

