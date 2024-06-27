Cairn Investment Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 9.9% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $17,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 29,744 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 26,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 67,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 41,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sharper & Granite LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Shares of VXUS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,636. The stock has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $62.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.484 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

