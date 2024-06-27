Cairn Investment Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Omnicom Group comprises approximately 2.5% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 34,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE OMC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.63. 191,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,535. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Omnicom Group



Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

