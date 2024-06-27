Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS) Short Interest Update

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 85.3% from the May 31st total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 2,174.6% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 297,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 284,714 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 26,452.7% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 146,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 145,490 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Price Performance

Shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 stock remained flat at $11.35 on Thursday. Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $12.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.19.

About Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the emerging technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

