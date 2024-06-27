Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CBT. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cabot from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cabot from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.80.

NYSE CBT opened at $94.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Cabot has a 52-week low of $63.92 and a 52-week high of $103.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.26.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cabot will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 13,764 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $1,400,211.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,490,559.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBT. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Cabot by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cabot by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Cabot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cabot by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,965,000 after acquiring an additional 138,663 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

