C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Shares Up 1.3%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.03 and last traded at $28.01. Approximately 474,067 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 6,746,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities raised C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Capmk upgraded C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on C3.ai

C3.ai Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.15.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.45 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a negative net margin of 93.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of C3.ai

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in C3.ai by 900.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 305.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai

(Get Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.